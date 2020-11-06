Energy stocks surge

Energy stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Energy index increasing 133.09 points or 2.31% at 5887.27 at 09:54 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Energy index, Gujarat Gas Ltd (up 4.12%), Reliance Industries Ltd (up 2.76%),Petronet LNG Ltd (up 2.26%),Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd (up 2.04%),Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 1.58%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd (up 1.31%), Hindustan Oil Exploration Company Ltd (up 1.17%), Oil India Ltd (up 1.05%), Goa Carbon Ltd (up 0.97%), and Castrol India Ltd (up 0.95%).

On the other hand, Confidence Petroleum India Ltd (down 0.74%), Coal India Ltd (down 0.46%), and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 0.23%) turned lower.

At 09:54 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 247.01 or 0.6% at 41587.17.

The Nifty 50 index was up 69.05 points or 0.57% at 12189.35.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 153.65 points or 1.02% at 15290.12.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 46.04 points or 0.9% at 5187.06.

On BSE,1204 shares were trading in green, 543 were trading in red and 87 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)