Oil and Gas shares fall

Oil and Gas stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index falling 166.36 points or 1.04% at 15853.41 at 13:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index, Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd (down 2.52%), Gujarat State Petronet Ltd (down 1.97%),Petronet LNG Ltd (down 1.59%),Indraprastha Gas Ltd (down 1.51%),Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (down 1.49%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were GAIL (India) Ltd (down 0.94%), Reliance Industries Ltd (down 0.55%), Castrol India Ltd (down 0.41%), and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 0.1%).

On the other hand, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 0.57%), moved up.

At 13:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 239.34 or 0.47% at 51264.82.

The Nifty 50 index was up 54.55 points or 0.36% at 15152.95.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 143.07 points or 0.68% at 21124.71.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 40.14 points or 0.58% at 6976.

On BSE,1510 shares were trading in green, 1312 were trading in red and 188 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)