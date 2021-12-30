Energy stocks edge lower

Energy stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Energy index decreasing 71.08 points or 0.94% at 7479.03 at 13:51 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Energy index, Indraprastha Gas Ltd (down 1.94%), Savita Oil Technologies Ltd (down 1.67%),Gujarat Gas Ltd (down 1.25%),Coal India Ltd (down 1.23%),Reliance Industries Ltd (down 1.13%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (down 1.08%), Petronet LNG Ltd (down 0.92%), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 0.92%), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 0.89%), and Adani Total Gas Ltd (down 0.59%).

On the other hand, Goa Carbon Ltd (up 19.99%), Deep Industries Ltd (up 7.73%), and Hindustan Oil Exploration Company Ltd (up 2.68%) turned up.

At 13:51 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 135.42 or 0.23% at 57941.91.

The Nifty 50 index was up 24.8 points or 0.14% at 17238.4.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 112.91 points or 0.39% at 29178.94.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 10.51 points or 0.12% at 8686.06.

On BSE,1890 shares were trading in green, 1397 were trading in red and 113 were unchanged.

