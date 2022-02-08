Energy stocks edge higher

Energy stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Energy index increasing 37.38 points or 0.5% at 7518.15 at 09:51 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Energy index, Goa Carbon Ltd (up 1.52%), Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltd (up 1.45%),Petronet LNG Ltd (up 1.23%),Oil India Ltd (up 1.19%),Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 0.68%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Reliance Industries Ltd (up 0.58%), Coal India Ltd (up 0.5%), Deep Industries Ltd (up 0.32%), Castrol India Ltd (up 0.28%), and Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 0.09%).

On the other hand, Jindal Drilling & Industries Ltd (down 2.85%), Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd (down 1.86%), and Asian Energy Services Ltd (down 1.48%) turned lower.

At 09:51 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 110.01 or 0.19% at 57731.2.

The Nifty 50 index was up 25 points or 0.15% at 17238.6.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 70.84 points or 0.24% at 29409.29.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 9.22 points or 0.11% at 8717.26.

On BSE,1383 shares were trading in green, 1448 were trading in red and 95 were unchanged.

