Energy shares slide

Energy stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Energy index falling 33.24 points or 0.57% at 5784.73 at 13:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Energy index, Goa Carbon Ltd (down 3.03%), Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd (down 2.12%), Reliance Industries Ltd (down 1.33%), Aegis Logistics Ltd (down 0.92%), and Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 0.38%), were the top losers.

On the other hand, Selan Explorations Technology Ltd (up 5.73%), Confidence Petroleum India Ltd (up 3.46%), and Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (up 3.08%) moved up.

At 13:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 1159.45 or 2.39% at 49760.06.

The Nifty 50 index was up 355.15 points or 2.49% at 14636.35.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 278.17 points or 1.52% at 18631.49.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 119.56 points or 1.93% at 6299.13.

On BSE,1678 shares were trading in green, 1150 were trading in red and 173 were unchanged.

