Energy shares spurt

Energy stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Energy index rising 113.54 points or 1.96% at 5906.28 at 09:53 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Energy index, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 3.04%), Reliance Industries Ltd (up 2.09%),Confidence Petroleum India Ltd (up 1.95%),Aegis Logistics Ltd (up 1.82%),Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (up 1.59%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Selan Explorations Technology Ltd (up 1.52%), Alphageo (India) Ltd (up 1.42%), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 1.28%), Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd (up 1.12%), and Adani Gas Ltd (up 0.94%).

On the other hand, Goa Carbon Ltd (down 0.72%), moved lower.

At 09:53 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 439.93 or 1.18% at 37858.92.

The Nifty 50 index was up 124 points or 1.13% at 11146.2.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 108.7 points or 0.84% at 13023.97.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 33.6 points or 0.75% at 4508.64.

On BSE,1261 shares were trading in green, 537 were trading in red and 89 were unchanged.

