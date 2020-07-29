Energy shares tumble

Energy stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Energy index falling 126.99 points or 1.98% at 6279.35 at 13:53 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Energy index, Reliance Industries Ltd (down 2.56%), Aegis Logistics Ltd (down 1.9%),Panama Petrochem Ltd (down 1.85%),Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 1.43%),Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 1.34%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 0.97%), Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd (down 0.41%), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (down 0.32%), and Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd (down 0.06%).

On the other hand, Adani Gas Ltd (up 6.91%), Alphageo (India) Ltd (up 4.85%), and Petronet LNG Ltd (up 3.95%) moved up.

At 13:53 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 214.22 or 0.56% at 38278.73.

The Nifty 50 index was down 43.8 points or 0.39% at 11256.75.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 116.09 points or 0.9% at 13033.51.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 41 points or 0.91% at 4522.39.

On BSE,1437 shares were trading in green, 1105 were trading in red and 153 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)