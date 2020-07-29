JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Equities » Hot Pursuit

Thangamayil Jewellery reports standalone net loss of Rs 6.40 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Business Standard

Energy shares tumble

Capital Market 

Energy stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Energy index falling 126.99 points or 1.98% at 6279.35 at 13:53 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Energy index, Reliance Industries Ltd (down 2.56%), Aegis Logistics Ltd (down 1.9%),Panama Petrochem Ltd (down 1.85%),Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 1.43%),Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 1.34%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 0.97%), Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd (down 0.41%), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (down 0.32%), and Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd (down 0.06%).

On the other hand, Adani Gas Ltd (up 6.91%), Alphageo (India) Ltd (up 4.85%), and Petronet LNG Ltd (up 3.95%) moved up.

At 13:53 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 214.22 or 0.56% at 38278.73.

The Nifty 50 index was down 43.8 points or 0.39% at 11256.75.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 116.09 points or 0.9% at 13033.51.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 41 points or 0.91% at 4522.39.

On BSE,1437 shares were trading in green, 1105 were trading in red and 153 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, July 29 2020. 14:00 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU