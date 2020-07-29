Inox Leisure Ltd rises around 1%

Inox Leisure Ltd is quoting at Rs 258.45, up 1.02% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 13.49% in last one year as compared to a 1.72% drop in NIFTY and a 33.54% drop in the Nifty Media index.

Inox Leisure Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 258.45, up 1.02% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.21% on the day, quoting at 11276.5. The Sensex is at 38307.36, down 0.48%. Inox Leisure Ltd has risen around 14.08% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which Inox Leisure Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 0.24% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1329.25, up 0.82% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 5.13 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 4.51 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 176.34 based on TTM earnings ending March 20.

