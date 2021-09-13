Energy stocks fall

Energy stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Energy index decreasing 115.63 points or 1.53% at 7455.35 at 13:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Energy index, Aegis Logistics Ltd (down 5.72%), Adani Total Gas Ltd (down 3.28%),Reliance Industries Ltd (down 2.04%),Oil India Ltd (down 1.1%),Goa Carbon Ltd (down 0.98%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Petronet LNG Ltd (down 0.86%), Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltd (down 0.67%), Gujarat Gas Ltd (down 0.56%), Selan Explorations Technology Ltd (down 0.33%), and Castrol India Ltd (down 0.25%).

On the other hand, Confidence Petroleum India Ltd (up 7.76%), Coal India Ltd (up 4.14%), and Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd (up 1.38%) turned up.

At 13:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 93.28 or 0.16% at 58211.79.

The Nifty 50 index was down 16.55 points or 0.1% at 17352.7.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 187.82 points or 0.68% at 27832.92.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 27.89 points or 0.33% at 8535.24.

On BSE,1681 shares were trading in green, 1480 were trading in red and 214 were unchanged.

