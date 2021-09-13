Aurobindo Pharma Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd is quoting at Rs 737.35, down 0.59% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 7.39% in last one year as compared to a 51.8% rally in NIFTY and a 27.73% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 737.35, down 0.59% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.02% on the day, quoting at 17365.85. The Sensex is at 58240.54, down 0.11%.Aurobindo Pharma Ltd has eased around 0.09% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Aurobindo Pharma Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 2.74% in last one month and is currently quoting at 14329.85, up 0.13% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 9.29 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 51.1 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 740.4, down 0.42% on the day. Aurobindo Pharma Ltd tumbled 7.39% in last one year as compared to a 51.8% rally in NIFTY and a 27.73% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.

The PE of the stock is 16.55 based on TTM earnings ending June 21.

