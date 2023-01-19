Energy stocks rise

Energy stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Energy index increasing 1.43 points or 0.02% at 8866.19 at 09:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Energy index, Panama Petrochem Ltd (up 1.13%), Deep Industries Ltd (up 1.11%),Asian Energy Services Ltd (up 0.86%),Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 0.66%),Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (up 0.61%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Indraprastha Gas Ltd (up 0.52%), Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd (up 0.47%), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 0.46%), Adani Total Gas Ltd (up 0.35%), and Savita Oil Technologies Ltd (up 0.34%).

On the other hand, Aegis Logistics Ltd (down 1.39%), Gujarat State Petronet Ltd (down 0.77%), and Oil India Ltd (down 0.66%) turned lower.

At 09:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 194.88 or 0.32% at 60850.86.

The Nifty 50 index was down 65.3 points or 0.36% at 18100.05.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 22.26 points or 0.08% at 28819.37.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 13.38 points or 0.15% at 8976.72.

On BSE,1429 shares were trading in green, 1438 were trading in red and 142 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)