Persistent Systems gains after Q3 PAT rises 8% QoQ; declares interim dividend of Rs 28 per share

Persistent Systems advanced 3.31% to Rs 4092.60 after the company reported 8.2% rise in net profit to Rs 237.95 crore on a 5.9% increase in revenue to Rs 2,169.37 crore in Q3 FY23 over Q2 FY23.

Gross profit during the period under review was Rs 733.36 crore, up 6.9% QoQ. While EBITDA rose by 9.1% QoQ to Rs 401.56 crore, EBITDA margin improved by 50 bps QoQ to 18.5% in Q3 FY23.

Profit before tax in the third quarter stood at Rs 322.79 crore, up by 9.2% from Rs 295.60 crore in Q2 FY23.

As compared with Q3 FY22, the company's net profit and revenue are higher by 34.9% and 45.4%, respectively.

In dollar terms, the company's revenue in Q3 FY23 was $264.35 million. Services revenue was $242.65 million (up 3% QoQ) and IP Led revenue was $21.70 million (up 8.6% QoQ).

The order booking for the quarter ended on 31 December 2022, was at $440.2 million in total contract value (TCV) and at $326.3 million in annual contract value (ACV) terms.

Total headcount was 22,598, up 33% YoY. Attrition rate on TTM basis was 21.6% in Q3 FY23 as against 23.7% in Q2 FY23 and 24.8% in Q1 FY23.

The board of directors declared an interim dividend of Rs 28 per share on the face value of Rs 10 each for the financial year 2022-2023.

Sandeep Kalra, chief executive officer and executive director, Persistent, said: We are delighted to announce the 11th sequential quarter of revenue growth, fueled by our continued investments in innovative technologies and our differentiated Digital Engineering expertise.

In this dynamic macro-economic environment, we are closely collaborating with our clients and partner ecosystem to create competitive advantage and drive business value. As a result, we won several large deals across industries and service lines, driving 20% sequential growth in total contract value (TCV) bookings.

Persistent Systems is a global services and solutions company delivering digital engineering and enterprise modernization.

