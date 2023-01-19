Adani Green Energy Ltd Falls 4.53%, S&P BSE Utilities index Drops 1.19%

Adani Green Energy Ltd has lost 2.99% over last one month compared to 2.19% fall in S&P BSE Utilities index and 1.45% drop in the SENSEX

Adani Green Energy Ltd lost 4.53% today to trade at Rs 2000.2. The S&P BSE Utilities index is down 1.19% to quote at 3648.65. The index is down 2.19 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Rattanindia Power Ltd decreased 2.31% and Torrent Power Ltd lost 1.95% on the day. The S&P BSE Utilities index went up 8.36 % over last one year compared to the 1.18% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Adani Green Energy Ltd has lost 2.99% over last one month compared to 2.19% fall in S&P BSE Utilities index and 1.45% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 32557 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 67930 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 3048 on 19 Apr 2022. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 1651.05 on 17 Jun 2022.

