Energy stocks slide

Energy stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Energy index decreasing 68.05 points or 0.85% at 7934.83 at 13:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Energy index, Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd (down 5.56%), Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 5%),Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd (down 4.97%),Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 2.91%),Oil India Ltd (down 1.8%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Petronet LNG Ltd (down 1.27%), Mahanagar Gas Ltd (down 0.86%), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 0.83%), Confidence Petroleum India Ltd (down 0.66%), and Reliance Industries Ltd (down 0.42%).

On the other hand, Goa Carbon Ltd (up 4.36%), Panama Petrochem Ltd (up 3.53%), and Deep Industries Ltd (up 2.5%) turned up.

At 13:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 593.58 or 1.09% at 54846.11.

The Nifty 50 index was up 178.2 points or 1.1% at 16348.35.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 301.87 points or 1.19% at 25619.92.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 97.84 points or 1.25% at 7935.1.

On BSE,2150 shares were trading in green, 1071 were trading in red and 133 were unchanged.

