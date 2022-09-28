Lupin Ltd soars 2.06%

Lupin Ltd is quoting at Rs 669.9, up 2.06% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 29.3% in last one year as compared to a 4.15% slide in NIFTY and a 11.67% slide in the Nifty Metal index.

Lupin Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 669.9, up 2.06% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.18% on the day, quoting at 16976.25. The Sensex is at 57059.99, down 0.08%. Lupin Ltd has gained around 1.2% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Lupin Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 1.42% in last one month and is currently quoting at 12598, up 1% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 6.85 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 8.35 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 670.4, up 1.95% on the day. Lupin Ltd is down 29.3% in last one year as compared to a 4.15% slide in NIFTY and a 11.67% slide in the Nifty Metal index.

The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending June 22.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)