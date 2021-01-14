Entertainment Network (India) enters into brand and content licensing arrangement with Dubai based - Dolphin Recording Studio

Entertainment Network (India) has entered into a Brand and Content Licensing arrangement with a Dubai based radio broadcaster - Dolphin Recording Studio LLC (DRS) to use the Company's trademarks and content. DRS operates Hindi/ Urdu language radio station currently branded as 'Suno FM'.

It will now be rebranded as 'Radio Mirchi'/'Mirchi' on mutually agreeable terms and conditions. Both the parties are in the process of signing a Long Form Agreement which is expected to be completed by 28 February 2021.

