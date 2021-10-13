Volumes jump at Swan Energy Ltd counter

Swan Energy Ltd witnessed volume of 26702 shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 3.43 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 7785 shares
GE Power India Ltd, Tata Investment Corporation Ltd, Tata Communications Ltd, SRF Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 13 October 2021.
Swan Energy Ltd witnessed volume of 26702 shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 3.43 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 7785 shares. The stock increased 4.07% to Rs.136.85. Volumes stood at 6244 shares in the last session.
GE Power India Ltd notched up volume of 28054 shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 3.4 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 8254 shares. The stock rose 5.14% to Rs.323.95. Volumes stood at 5462 shares in the last session.
Tata Investment Corporation Ltd witnessed volume of 70389 shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 2.3 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 30555 shares. The stock increased 16.44% to Rs.1,703.05. Volumes stood at 8472 shares in the last session.
Tata Communications Ltd witnessed volume of 30823 shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 2.12 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 14544 shares. The stock increased 4.55% to Rs.1,457.30. Volumes stood at 9091 shares in the last session.
SRF Ltd clocked volume of 28876 shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 1.95 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 14836 shares. The stock lost 0.66% to Rs.2,473.60. Volumes stood at 23774 shares in the last session.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU