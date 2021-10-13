Volumes jump at Swan Energy Ltd counter

Swan Energy Ltd witnessed volume of 26702 shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 3.43 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 7785 shares

GE Power India Ltd, Tata Investment Corporation Ltd, Tata Communications Ltd, SRF Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 13 October 2021.

GE Power India Ltd notched up volume of 28054 shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 3.4 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 8254 shares. The stock rose 5.14% to Rs.323.95. Volumes stood at 5462 shares in the last session.

Tata Investment Corporation Ltd witnessed volume of 70389 shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 2.3 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 30555 shares. The stock increased 16.44% to Rs.1,703.05. Volumes stood at 8472 shares in the last session.

Tata Communications Ltd witnessed volume of 30823 shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 2.12 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 14544 shares. The stock increased 4.55% to Rs.1,457.30. Volumes stood at 9091 shares in the last session.

SRF Ltd clocked volume of 28876 shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 1.95 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 14836 shares. The stock lost 0.66% to Rs.2,473.60. Volumes stood at 23774 shares in the last session.

