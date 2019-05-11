Equitas Holdings standalone net profit declines 60.93% in the March 2019 quarter

JUST IN
Sales decline 10.12% to Rs 5.33 crore

Net profit of Equitas Holdings declined 60.93% to Rs 0.84 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 2.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 10.12% to Rs 5.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 5.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 11.73% to Rs 9.33 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 10.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 3.04% to Rs 20.66 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 20.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales5.335.93 -10 20.6620.05 3 OPM %-6.1948.90 -56.6372.62 - PBDT1.532.90 -47 13.5614.56 -7 PBT1.322.72 -51 12.7213.86 -8 NP0.842.15 -61 9.3310.57 -12

