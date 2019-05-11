Equitas Holdings standalone net profit declines 60.93% in the March 2019 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Equitas Holdings standalone net at Rs 84.06 lakh in Q4
Equitas Holdings standalone net profit rises 18.46% in the December 2018 quarter
Equitas Holdings reports consolidated net profit of Rs 62.53 crore in the December 2018 quarter
Equitas Small Finance Bank revises interest rates on savings deposits
Equitas Small Finance Bank revises interest rates
-
Sales decline 10.12% to Rs 5.33 croreNet profit of Equitas Holdings declined 60.93% to Rs 0.84 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 2.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 10.12% to Rs 5.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 5.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit declined 11.73% to Rs 9.33 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 10.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 3.04% to Rs 20.66 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 20.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales5.335.93 -10 20.6620.05 3 OPM %-6.1948.90 -56.6372.62 - PBDT1.532.90 -47 13.5614.56 -7 PBT1.322.72 -51 12.7213.86 -8 NP0.842.15 -61 9.3310.57 -12
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU