Equitas Holdings standalone net profit declines 60.93% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 10.12% to Rs 5.33 crore

Net profit of declined 60.93% to Rs 0.84 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 2.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 10.12% to Rs 5.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 5.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 11.73% to Rs 9.33 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 10.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 3.04% to Rs 20.66 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 20.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

5.335.9320.6620.05-6.1948.9056.6372.621.532.9013.5614.561.322.7212.7213.860.842.159.3310.57

