ERIS Lifesciences to acquire Oaknet Healthcare for Rs 650 cr

ERIS Lifesciences will acquire 100% stake in Oaknet Healthcare at an equity valuation of Rs 650 crore. The business will be housed in Eris Oaknet Healthcare, a wholly owned subsidiary of the company.

The deal is expected to be completed before end of May 2022. The acquisition facilitates the entry of Eris into the dermatology segment.

