ERP Soft Systems reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.05 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 12.96% to Rs 2.15 croreNet loss of ERP Soft Systems reported to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 12.96% to Rs 2.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 58.82% to Rs 0.14 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 48.15% to Rs 10.08 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 19.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales2.152.47 -13 10.0819.44 -48 OPM %-0.930.81 -2.282.31 - PBDT-0.020.02 PL 0.230.45 -49 PBT-0.040.02 PL 0.210.44 -52 NP-0.050.01 PL 0.140.34 -59
