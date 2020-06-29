Libord Securities reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.12 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Libord Securities standalone net profit declines 45.45% in the December 2019 quarter
Libord Finance reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.28 crore in the December 2019 quarter
Libord Finance reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.42 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Spot gold markets remain shut due to lockdown in major states: HDFC Securities
Spot gold markets shut due to countrywide lockdown: HDFC Securities
-
Sales reported at Rs -0.15 croreNet Loss of Libord Securities reported to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales reported to Rs -0.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 14.29% to Rs 0.08 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales remain constant at Rs 0.23 crore in the year ended March 2020 and also during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales-0.150.06 PL 0.230.23 0 OPM %120.00-200.00 -4.35-43.48 - PBDT-0.16-0.16 0 0.130.11 18 PBT-0.16-0.16 0 0.110.09 22 NP-0.12-0.12 0 0.080.07 14
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU