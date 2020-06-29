JUST IN
Modern India reports standalone net loss of Rs 13.94 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 11.31% to Rs 15.37 crore

Net Loss of Modern India reported to Rs 13.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 11.31% to Rs 15.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 17.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 21.56 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 5.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 41.83% to Rs 44.48 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 76.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales15.3717.33 -11 44.4876.46 -42 OPM %-99.22-21.29 --48.85-15.42 - PBDT-15.570.48 PL -19.44-5.20 -274 PBT-16.59-0.43 -3758 -23.07-8.39 -175 NP-13.94-0.14 -9857 -21.56-5.36 -302

