Mysore Petro Chemicals consolidated net profit declines 44.41% in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Mysore Petro Chemicals consolidated net profit declines 60.00% in the December 2019 quarter
Chembond Chemicals consolidated net profit declines 40.44% in the December 2019 quarter
Sunshield Chemicals standalone net profit declines 65.45% in the March 2020 quarter
Diamines & Chemicals standalone net profit rises 300.00% in the December 2019 quarter
Caprolactam Chemicals standalone net profit rises 66.67% in the December 2019 quarter
-
Sales decline 81.61% to Rs 5.15 croreNet profit of Mysore Petro Chemicals declined 44.41% to Rs 1.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 81.61% to Rs 5.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 28.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 72.64% to Rs 4.86 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 17.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 60.16% to Rs 12.98 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 32.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales5.1528.01 -82 12.9832.58 -60 OPM %-11.07-4.86 --19.11-10.34 - PBDT1.973.15 -37 6.0319.18 -69 PBT1.812.99 -39 5.3918.50 -71 NP1.592.86 -44 4.8617.76 -73
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU