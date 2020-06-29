Mysore Petro Chemicals consolidated net profit declines 44.41% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 81.61% to Rs 5.15 crore

Net profit of Mysore Petro Chemicals declined 44.41% to Rs 1.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 81.61% to Rs 5.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 28.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 72.64% to Rs 4.86 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 17.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 60.16% to Rs 12.98 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 32.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

5.1528.0112.9832.58-11.07-4.86-19.11-10.341.973.156.0319.181.812.995.3918.501.592.864.8617.76

