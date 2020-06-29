Mysore Petro Chemicals consolidated net profit declines 44.41% in the March 2020 quarter

JUST IN
Sales decline 81.61% to Rs 5.15 crore

Net profit of Mysore Petro Chemicals declined 44.41% to Rs 1.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 81.61% to Rs 5.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 28.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 72.64% to Rs 4.86 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 17.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 60.16% to Rs 12.98 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 32.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales5.1528.01 -82 12.9832.58 -60 OPM %-11.07-4.86 --19.11-10.34 - PBDT1.973.15 -37 6.0319.18 -69 PBT1.812.99 -39 5.3918.50 -71 NP1.592.86 -44 4.8617.76 -73

First Published: Mon, June 29 2020. 18:18 IST

