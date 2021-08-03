Escorts Agri Machinery Segment records 23% growth in July tractor sales

-
ALSO READ
VST Tillers Tractors forges technical partnership with Monarch Tractors
VST Tillers announces technical partnership with Monarch Tractors
Board of V.S.T.Tillers Tractors recommends final dividend
V S T Tillers rises after investment in US-based Zimeno
M&M sells 27,523 tractors in April 2021
-
Escorts Agri Machinery Segment (EAM) in July 2021 sold 6,564 tractors, the company's highest ever July sales and registering a growth of 23.3 percent against 5,322 tractors sold in July 2020.
Domestic tractor sales in July 2021 stood at 6,055 tractors as against 4,953 tractors in July 2020, registering a growth of 22.2 percent. The three-week slowdown in monsoon activity from mid-June to mid-July temporarily affected sowing of Kharif crops leading to some slowdown in sales in July. However, monsoon has now caught up to be normal, and sowing has also picked up pace in the last few days.
This should augur well for the remaining months of the year. Also, most of the dealerships are now open and are able to fully serve customers. Commodity inflation continues to put pressure on the margins despite three price increases in the last nine months.
Export tractor sales in July 2021 stood at 509 tractors against 369 tractors sold in July 2020, registering a growth of 37.9 percent.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU