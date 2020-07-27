Vardhman Textiles reports consolidated net loss of Rs 64.29 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 50.47% to Rs 817.47 crore

Net loss of Vardhman Textiles reported to Rs 64.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 116.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 50.47% to Rs 817.47 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1650.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.817.471650.36-0.7915.182.99248.58-85.97172.56-64.29116.08

