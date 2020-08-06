JUST IN
Esha Media Research reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 150.00% to Rs 0.05 crore

Net Loss of Esha Media Research reported to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 150.00% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.050.02 150 OPM %-40.00-400.00 -PBDT-0.02-0.08 75 PBT-0.02-0.14 86 NP-0.02-0.14 86

First Published: Thu, August 06 2020. 08:29 IST

