Essar Shipping Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Orissa Minerals Development Company Ltd, Prime Focus Ltd, D-Link India Ltd and Cineline India Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 12 August 2020.

Essar Shipping Ltd surged 20.00% to Rs 11.64 at 12:07 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.62 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 15605 shares in the past one month.

Orissa Minerals Development Company Ltd spiked 20.00% to Rs 2691.8. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 17421 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3117 shares in the past one month.

Prime Focus Ltd soared 19.88% to Rs 38.9. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 54430 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3673 shares in the past one month.

D-Link India Ltd exploded 18.18% to Rs 112.15. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.37 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 24448 shares in the past one month.

Cineline India Ltd advanced 16.21% to Rs 29.4. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 32309 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9524 shares in the past one month.

