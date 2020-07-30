Chemfab Alkalis standalone net profit declines 81.53% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 28.07% to Rs 40.39 crore

Net profit of Chemfab Alkalis declined 81.53% to Rs 1.67 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 9.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 28.07% to Rs 40.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 56.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.40.3956.1519.6131.957.4317.612.3012.851.679.04

