Chemfab Alkalis standalone net profit declines 81.53% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 28.07% to Rs 40.39 crore

Net profit of Chemfab Alkalis declined 81.53% to Rs 1.67 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 9.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 28.07% to Rs 40.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 56.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales40.3956.15 -28 OPM %19.6131.95 -PBDT7.4317.61 -58 PBT2.3012.85 -82 NP1.679.04 -82

First Published: Thu, July 30 2020. 17:10 IST

