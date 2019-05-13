Automotive Axles standalone net profit rises 5.87% in the March 2019 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Automotive Axles standalone net profit rises 37.00% in the December 2018 quarter
Talbros Automotive Components consolidated net profit rises 10.09% in the September 2018 quarter
Talbros Automotive Components standalone net profit rises 9.56% in the September 2018 quarter
Mahindra CIE Automotive consolidated net profit rises 15.68% in the March 2019 quarter
Contil India standalone net profit rises 66.67% in the December 2018 quarter
-
Sales rise 2.56% to Rs 481.09 croreNet profit of Automotive Axles rose 5.87% to Rs 29.95 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 28.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 2.56% to Rs 481.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 469.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 44.82% to Rs 121.55 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 83.93 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 27.62% to Rs 1939.04 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1519.37 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales481.09469.07 3 1939.041519.37 28 OPM %12.1611.67 -11.8110.99 - PBDT58.9855.42 6 231.50171.02 35 PBT48.9843.53 13 185.31127.81 45 NP29.9528.29 6 121.5583.93 45
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU