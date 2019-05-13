Trident standalone net profit rises 80.06% in the March 2019 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Fire breaks out at Mumbai's Trident Hotel
Trident Tools reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.68 crore in the September 2018 quarter
Trident gains after grant of patent in USA
Trident Tools reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.53 crore in the December 2018 quarter
Trident Texofab take on lease manufacturing space in Surat
-
Sales rise 18.54% to Rs 1405.42 croreNet profit of Trident rose 80.06% to Rs 92.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 51.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 18.54% to Rs 1405.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1185.56 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 39.52% to Rs 370.92 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 265.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 14.31% to Rs 5219.52 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 4565.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales1405.421185.56 19 5219.524565.96 14 OPM %18.4217.84 -18.8418.66 - PBDT235.70186.17 27 910.83795.82 14 PBT147.0887.99 67 546.92391.79 40 NP92.5751.41 80 370.92265.86 40
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU