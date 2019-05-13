JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Nifty trades with small losses; cement shares tumble

Technofab Engineering Ltd leads losers in 'B' group
Business Standard

Trident standalone net profit rises 80.06% in the March 2019 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 18.54% to Rs 1405.42 crore

Net profit of Trident rose 80.06% to Rs 92.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 51.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 18.54% to Rs 1405.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1185.56 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 39.52% to Rs 370.92 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 265.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 14.31% to Rs 5219.52 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 4565.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales1405.421185.56 19 5219.524565.96 14 OPM %18.4217.84 -18.8418.66 - PBDT235.70186.17 27 910.83795.82 14 PBT147.0887.99 67 546.92391.79 40 NP92.5751.41 80 370.92265.86 40

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, May 13 2019. 14:42 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU