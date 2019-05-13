Trident standalone net profit rises 80.06% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 18.54% to Rs 1405.42 crore

Net profit of rose 80.06% to Rs 92.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 51.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 18.54% to Rs 1405.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1185.56 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 39.52% to Rs 370.92 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 265.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 14.31% to Rs 5219.52 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 4565.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

