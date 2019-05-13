Housing Development Finance Corporation standalone net profit rises 26.80% in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales rise 24.29% to Rs 11580.05 croreNet profit of Housing Development Finance Corporation rose 26.80% to Rs 2861.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 2256.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 24.29% to Rs 11580.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 9317.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit declined 12.11% to Rs 9632.46 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 10959.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 6.53% to Rs 43348.04 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 40689.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales11580.059317.02 24 43348.0440689.22 7 OPM %93.9591.93 -94.5790.24 - PBDT3704.302614.46 42 13185.3013238.88 0 PBT3690.892601.98 42 13118.7713189.64 -1 NP2861.582256.68 27 9632.4610959.34 -12
