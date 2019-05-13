Housing Development Finance Corporation standalone net profit rises 26.80% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 24.29% to Rs 11580.05 crore

Net profit of rose 26.80% to Rs 2861.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 2256.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 24.29% to Rs 11580.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 9317.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 12.11% to Rs 9632.46 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 10959.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 6.53% to Rs 43348.04 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 40689.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

