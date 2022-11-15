ETT standalone net profit rises 3600.00% in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Tata Passenger Electric Mobility to acquire Ford India's Sanand Plant
Tata Motors to acquire Ford India's Sanand plant for Rs 725.7 crore
Tata Power to develop 7 MW solar project at Tata Motors' Pantnagar plant
Adani Green Energy commissions 660 MW world's largest wind-solar hybrid power plant
Tata Steel inks MoU with Punjab govt to set up steel plant in Ludhiana
-
Reported sales nilNet profit of ETT rose 3600.00% to Rs 0.37 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.79 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales00.79 -100 OPM %049.37 -PBDT0.490.37 32 PBT0.490.02 2350 NP0.370.01 3600
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU