Concord Drugs standalone net profit declines 60.87% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 39.57% to Rs 13.72 croreNet profit of Concord Drugs declined 60.87% to Rs 0.18 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.46 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 39.57% to Rs 13.72 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 9.83 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales13.729.83 40 OPM %8.6716.79 -PBDT0.771.37 -44 PBT0.240.80 -70 NP0.180.46 -61
