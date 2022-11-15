JUST IN
Dhabriya Polywood consolidated net profit rises 37.18% in the September 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Concord Drugs standalone net profit declines 60.87% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 39.57% to Rs 13.72 crore

Net profit of Concord Drugs declined 60.87% to Rs 0.18 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.46 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 39.57% to Rs 13.72 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 9.83 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales13.729.83 40 OPM %8.6716.79 -PBDT0.771.37 -44 PBT0.240.80 -70 NP0.180.46 -61

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Tue, November 15 2022. 08:41 IST

