Concord Drugs standalone net profit declines 60.87% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 39.57% to Rs 13.72 crore

Net profit of Concord Drugs declined 60.87% to Rs 0.18 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.46 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 39.57% to Rs 13.72 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 9.83 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.13.729.838.6716.790.771.370.240.800.180.46

