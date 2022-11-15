Sidh Automobiles reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 20.00% to Rs 0.04 crore

Sidh Automobiles reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net profit of Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 20.00% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.0.040.05040.0000.0200.0200.02

