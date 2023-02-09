Pricol consolidated net profit rises 54.24% in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Board of Pricol approves incorporation of subsidiary in India
India Ratings upgrades rating on Pricol's debt instruments
Pricol consolidated net profit rises 223.99% in the September 2022 quarter
Pricol receives upgrade in credit ratings from India Ratings
Tata Motors, DRL, Archean Chemical, Five-Star Business Finance in focus
-
Sales rise 16.07% to Rs 458.16 croreNet profit of Pricol rose 54.24% to Rs 26.76 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 17.35 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 16.07% to Rs 458.16 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 394.74 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales458.16394.74 16 OPM %11.1311.98 -PBDT47.4542.70 11 PBT27.3222.54 21 NP26.7617.35 54
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU