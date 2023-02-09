Pricol consolidated net profit rises 54.24% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 16.07% to Rs 458.16 crore

Net profit of Pricol rose 54.24% to Rs 26.76 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 17.35 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 16.07% to Rs 458.16 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 394.74 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.458.16394.7411.1311.9847.4542.7027.3222.5426.7617.35

