JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Waterbase reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.39 crore in the December 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Pricol consolidated net profit rises 54.24% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 16.07% to Rs 458.16 crore

Net profit of Pricol rose 54.24% to Rs 26.76 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 17.35 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 16.07% to Rs 458.16 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 394.74 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales458.16394.74 16 OPM %11.1311.98 -PBDT47.4542.70 11 PBT27.3222.54 21 NP26.7617.35 54

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Thu, February 09 2023. 07:35 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU