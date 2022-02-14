Volumes jump at CESC Ltd counter

CESC Ltd saw volume of 19.77 lakh shares by 10:52 IST on BSE, a 11.35 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.74 lakh shares

Uflex Ltd, Manappuram Finance Ltd, Schaeffler India Ltd, Ruchi Soya Industries Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 14 February 2022.

Uflex Ltd registered volume of 67948 shares by 10:52 IST on BSE, a 6.52 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 10425 shares. The stock rose 13.94% to Rs.580.00. Volumes stood at 5510 shares in the last session.

Manappuram Finance Ltd notched up volume of 11.54 lakh shares by 10:52 IST on BSE, a 4.36 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.65 lakh shares. The stock slipped 1.31% to Rs.151.05. Volumes stood at 2.17 lakh shares in the last session.

Schaeffler India Ltd saw volume of 18687 shares by 10:52 IST on BSE, a 4.24 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4404 shares. The stock dropped 0.56% to Rs.1,694.80. Volumes stood at 5556 shares in the last session.

Ruchi Soya Industries Ltd witnessed volume of 12012 shares by 10:52 IST on BSE, a 4.14 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2900 shares. The stock increased 7.94% to Rs.883.45. Volumes stood at 4687 shares in the last session.

