Exdon Trading Company standalone net profit rises 971.43% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 452.71% to Rs 31.67 croreNet profit of Exdon Trading Company rose 971.43% to Rs 1.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 452.71% to Rs 31.67 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 5.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 0.06 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 0.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 2460.49% to Rs 652.67 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 25.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales31.675.73 453 652.6725.49 2460 OPM %4.261.75 --0.02-0.71 - PBDT1.530.16 856 0.09-0.07 LP PBT1.500.14 971 0.06-0.10 LP NP1.500.14 971 0.06-0.10 LP
