JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Shreenath Investment Company standalone net profit declines 97.06% in the March 2019 quarter
Business Standard

Exdon Trading Company standalone net profit rises 971.43% in the March 2019 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 452.71% to Rs 31.67 crore

Net profit of Exdon Trading Company rose 971.43% to Rs 1.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 452.71% to Rs 31.67 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 5.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 0.06 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 0.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 2460.49% to Rs 652.67 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 25.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales31.675.73 453 652.6725.49 2460 OPM %4.261.75 --0.02-0.71 - PBDT1.530.16 856 0.09-0.07 LP PBT1.500.14 971 0.06-0.10 LP NP1.500.14 971 0.06-0.10 LP

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, June 03 2019. 08:46 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU