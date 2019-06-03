Ganon Products standalone net profit rises 8866.67% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 98.96% to Rs 0.25 crore

Net profit of rose 8866.67% to Rs 2.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 98.96% to Rs 0.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 24.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 4960.00% to Rs 2.53 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 99.26% to Rs 0.25 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 34.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

0.2524.100.2534.0172.000.218.000.212.700.052.540.072.700.052.540.072.690.032.530.05

