Ganon Products standalone net profit rises 8866.67% in the March 2019 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Ganon Products reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.06 crore in the December 2018 quarter
WPI inflation rises marginally to 2.9% in February 2019
WPI inflation dips to 10-month low of 2.8% in January 2019
India's merchandise exports rise 0.3% in December 2018
DoT to liberalise import norms for prototypes, sample products in licence exempt bands
-
Sales decline 98.96% to Rs 0.25 croreNet profit of Ganon Products rose 8866.67% to Rs 2.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 98.96% to Rs 0.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 24.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 4960.00% to Rs 2.53 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 99.26% to Rs 0.25 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 34.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales0.2524.10 -99 0.2534.01 -99 OPM %72.000.21 -8.000.21 - PBDT2.700.05 5300 2.540.07 3529 PBT2.700.05 5300 2.540.07 3529 NP2.690.03 8867 2.530.05 4960
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU