Ganon Products standalone net profit rises 8866.67% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 98.96% to Rs 0.25 crore

Net profit of Ganon Products rose 8866.67% to Rs 2.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 98.96% to Rs 0.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 24.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 4960.00% to Rs 2.53 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 99.26% to Rs 0.25 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 34.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales0.2524.10 -99 0.2534.01 -99 OPM %72.000.21 -8.000.21 - PBDT2.700.05 5300 2.540.07 3529 PBT2.700.05 5300 2.540.07 3529 NP2.690.03 8867 2.530.05 4960

First Published: Mon, June 03 2019. 08:46 IST

