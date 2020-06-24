Exide Industries Ltd extends upmove

Exide Industries Ltd is quoting at Rs 154.5, up 0.06% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 24.21% in last one year as compared to a 10.75% slide in NIFTY and a 13.07% slide in the Nifty Auto.

Exide Industries Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 154.5, up 0.06% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.55% on the day, quoting at 10528.25. The Sensex is at 35673.02, up 0.68%. Exide Industries Ltd has slipped around 3.13% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Exide Industries Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 16.99% in last one month and is currently quoting at 6789.2, up 0.88% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 39.88 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 42.52 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 155.15, up 0.36% on the day. Exide Industries Ltd is down 24.21% in last one year as compared to a 10.75% slide in NIFTY and a 13.07% slide in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 15.6 based on TTM earnings ending March 20.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)