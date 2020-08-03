Nava Bharat Ventures consolidated net profit declines 28.17% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 25.11% to Rs 599.32 crore

Net profit of Nava Bharat Ventures declined 28.17% to Rs 68.77 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 95.74 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 25.11% to Rs 599.32 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 800.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.599.32800.3247.0139.53207.07240.99130.67166.1268.7795.74

