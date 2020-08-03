Nava Bharat Ventures consolidated net profit declines 28.17% in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Nava Bharat Ventures consolidated net profit rises 151.57% in the March 2020 quarter
Nava Bharat Ventures announces revision in credit ratings
Nava Bharat Ventures resumes operations at Paloncha and Dhenkanal
Navneet Education standalone net profit rises 9.99% in the March 2020 quarter
Navneet Education consolidated net profit rises 9.67% in the March 2020 quarter
-
Sales decline 25.11% to Rs 599.32 croreNet profit of Nava Bharat Ventures declined 28.17% to Rs 68.77 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 95.74 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 25.11% to Rs 599.32 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 800.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales599.32800.32 -25 OPM %47.0139.53 -PBDT207.07240.99 -14 PBT130.67166.12 -21 NP68.7795.74 -28
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU