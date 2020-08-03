JUST IN
Business Standard

Nava Bharat Ventures consolidated net profit declines 28.17% in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 25.11% to Rs 599.32 crore

Net profit of Nava Bharat Ventures declined 28.17% to Rs 68.77 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 95.74 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 25.11% to Rs 599.32 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 800.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales599.32800.32 -25 OPM %47.0139.53 -PBDT207.07240.99 -14 PBT130.67166.12 -21 NP68.7795.74 -28

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, August 03 2020. 15:18 IST

