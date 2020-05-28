Expleo Solutions consolidated net profit rises 49.57% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 15.46% to Rs 75.66 croreNet profit of Expleo Solutions rose 49.57% to Rs 13.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 9.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 15.46% to Rs 75.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 65.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 10.22% to Rs 39.90 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 36.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 4.73% to Rs 269.40 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 282.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales75.6665.53 15 269.40282.77 -5 OPM %20.9419.12 -19.4518.79 - PBDT18.7214.03 33 59.8859.07 1 PBT17.4312.64 38 54.0653.57 1 NP13.979.34 50 39.9036.20 10
