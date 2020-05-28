Expleo Solutions consolidated net profit rises 49.57% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 15.46% to Rs 75.66 crore

Net profit of Expleo Solutions rose 49.57% to Rs 13.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 9.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 15.46% to Rs 75.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 65.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 10.22% to Rs 39.90 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 36.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 4.73% to Rs 269.40 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 282.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

75.6665.53269.40282.7720.9419.1219.4518.7918.7214.0359.8859.0717.4312.6454.0653.5713.979.3439.9036.20

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)