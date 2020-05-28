Rain Industries consolidated net profit rises 54.80% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 9.35% to Rs 2897.65 croreNet profit of Rain Industries rose 54.80% to Rs 106.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 68.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 9.35% to Rs 2897.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 3196.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales2897.653196.53 -9 OPM %15.4411.23 -PBDT340.72257.46 32 PBT161.42130.39 24 NP106.5268.81 55
