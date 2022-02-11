Fairchem Organics Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Coastal Corporation Ltd, Rana Sugars Ltd, Shree Pushkar Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd and Trigyn Technologies Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 11 February 2022.

Coastal Corporation Ltd, Rana Sugars Ltd, Shree Pushkar Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd and Trigyn Technologies Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 11 February 2022.

Fairchem Organics Ltd tumbled 20.00% to Rs 1637.45 at 14:36 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 21101 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6332 shares in the past one month.

Coastal Corporation Ltd crashed 19.65% to Rs 373.95. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 28391 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 25898 shares in the past one month.

Rana Sugars Ltd lost 14.10% to Rs 30.15. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 10.47 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.15 lakh shares in the past one month.

Shree Pushkar Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd slipped 12.62% to Rs 208. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 19055 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14182 shares in the past one month.

Trigyn Technologies Ltd plummeted 9.65% to Rs 157.7. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.21 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 69480 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)