Fairchem Organics standalone net profit declines 95.46% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 35.41% to Rs 102.23 croreNet profit of Fairchem Organics declined 95.46% to Rs 0.61 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 13.45 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 35.41% to Rs 102.23 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 158.27 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales102.23158.27 -35 OPM %3.6013.47 -PBDT3.0319.88 -85 PBT0.9418.06 -95 NP0.6113.45 -95
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
