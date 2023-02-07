Fairchem Organics standalone net profit declines 95.46% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 35.41% to Rs 102.23 crore

Net profit of Fairchem Organics declined 95.46% to Rs 0.61 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 13.45 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 35.41% to Rs 102.23 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 158.27 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.102.23158.273.6013.473.0319.880.9418.060.6113.45

