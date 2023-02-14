Family Care Hospitals standalone net profit declines 12.50% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 1.25% to Rs 11.02 crore

Net profit of Family Care Hospitals declined 12.50% to Rs 1.19 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.36 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 1.25% to Rs 11.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 11.16 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.11.0211.1617.8818.821.972.201.611.841.191.36

