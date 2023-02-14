Family Care Hospitals standalone net profit declines 12.50% in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Rights Issue of Family Care Hospitals Limited to close on February 7, 2023
Family Care Hospitals standalone net profit rises 14.96% in the September 2022 quarter
Volumes jump at Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd counter
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise consolidated net profit declines 17.69% in the September 2022 quarter
OrgaGlo enters personal care and cosmetics segment in India; launches vegan skin and hair care products using finest quality natural ingredients
-
Sales decline 1.25% to Rs 11.02 croreNet profit of Family Care Hospitals declined 12.50% to Rs 1.19 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.36 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 1.25% to Rs 11.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 11.16 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales11.0211.16 -1 OPM %17.8818.82 -PBDT1.972.20 -10 PBT1.611.84 -13 NP1.191.36 -13
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU