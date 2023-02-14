JUST IN
Family Care Hospitals standalone net profit declines 12.50% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 1.25% to Rs 11.02 crore

Net profit of Family Care Hospitals declined 12.50% to Rs 1.19 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.36 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 1.25% to Rs 11.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 11.16 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales11.0211.16 -1 OPM %17.8818.82 -PBDT1.972.20 -10 PBT1.611.84 -13 NP1.191.36 -13

First Published: Tue, February 14 2023. 07:43 IST

