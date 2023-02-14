Voith Paper Fabrics India standalone net profit declines 17.28% in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 14.76% to Rs 38.80 croreNet profit of Voith Paper Fabrics India declined 17.28% to Rs 6.99 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 8.45 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 14.76% to Rs 38.80 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 33.81 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales38.8033.81 15 OPM %21.1932.36 -PBDT12.0413.14 -8 PBT9.6311.16 -14 NP6.998.45 -17
