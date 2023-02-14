Voith Paper Fabrics India standalone net profit declines 17.28% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 14.76% to Rs 38.80 crore

Net profit of Voith Paper Fabrics India declined 17.28% to Rs 6.99 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 8.45 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 14.76% to Rs 38.80 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 33.81 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.38.8033.8121.1932.3612.0413.149.6311.166.998.45

