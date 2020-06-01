Faze Three Autofab reports standalone net profit of Rs 3.68 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 5.03% to Rs 41.73 croreNet profit of Faze Three Autofab reported to Rs 3.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 5.03% to Rs 41.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 39.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 9.02 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 11.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 17.23% to Rs 165.85 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 141.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales41.7339.73 5 165.85141.48 17 OPM %12.08-2.34 -10.20-3.17 - PBDT4.34-2.08 LP 13.22-9.21 LP PBT3.10-3.20 LP 8.44-13.62 LP NP3.68-0.90 LP 9.02-11.32 LP
