Srikalahasthi Pipes standalone net profit rises 41.59% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 2.50% to Rs 398.47 croreNet profit of Srikalahasthi Pipes rose 41.59% to Rs 50.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 35.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 2.50% to Rs 398.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 408.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 59.67% to Rs 187.68 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 117.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 6.68% to Rs 1662.90 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1558.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales398.47408.70 -3 1662.901558.80 7 OPM %16.8312.41 -15.6511.99 - PBDT74.4956.63 32 277.70197.10 41 PBT63.9947.43 35 236.53160.05 48 NP50.7335.83 42 187.68117.54 60
