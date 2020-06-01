Srikalahasthi Pipes standalone net profit rises 41.59% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 2.50% to Rs 398.47 crore

Net profit of Srikalahasthi Pipes rose 41.59% to Rs 50.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 35.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 2.50% to Rs 398.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 408.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 59.67% to Rs 187.68 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 117.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 6.68% to Rs 1662.90 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1558.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

398.47408.701662.901558.8016.8312.4115.6511.9974.4956.63277.70197.1063.9947.43236.53160.0550.7335.83187.68117.54

