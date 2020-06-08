Faze Three consolidated net profit declines 26.67% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 15.11% to Rs 73.30 crore

Net profit of Faze Three declined 26.67% to Rs 2.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 4.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 15.11% to Rs 73.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 63.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 20.53% to Rs 18.14 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 15.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 12.52% to Rs 302.17 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 268.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

73.3063.68302.17268.558.9812.2511.1310.434.976.7729.1423.032.915.2921.1817.822.974.0518.1415.05

