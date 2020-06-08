Faze Three consolidated net profit declines 26.67% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 15.11% to Rs 73.30 croreNet profit of Faze Three declined 26.67% to Rs 2.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 4.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 15.11% to Rs 73.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 63.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 20.53% to Rs 18.14 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 15.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 12.52% to Rs 302.17 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 268.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales73.3063.68 15 302.17268.55 13 OPM %8.9812.25 -11.1310.43 - PBDT4.976.77 -27 29.1423.03 27 PBT2.915.29 -45 21.1817.82 19 NP2.974.05 -27 18.1415.05 21
