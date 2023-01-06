FCS Software Solutions Ltd Slips 1.42%

FCS Software Solutions Ltd has lost 9.45% over last one month compared to 6.16% fall in S&P BSE IT Sector index and 3.22% drop in the SENSEX

FCS Software Solutions Ltd fell 1.42% today to trade at Rs 2.78. The S&P BSE IT Sector index is down 0.42% to quote at 28396.28. The index is down 6.16 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, ASM Technologies Ltd decreased 1.34% and Cyient Ltd lost 1.29% on the day. The S&P BSE IT Sector index went down 23.53 % over last one year compared to the 1.34% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

FCS Software Solutions Ltd has lost 9.45% over last one month compared to 6.16% fall in S&P BSE IT Sector index and 3.22% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 1.63 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 20.12 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 9.05 on 18 Jan 2022. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 2.42 on 26 Dec 2022.

